WiFi on Wheels: Google Helps Students Get Online, On the Go

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (AP) – At least for some rural school children in South Carolina, tech giant Google is stepping in to help ensure they can get online to do their homework – and also make use of their often lengthy commutes to and from school.

On Monday, Google is unveiling more than 2 dozen school buses it’s outfitted with WiFi for students in Berkeley County. Some students in the sprawling, rural district spend a total of two hours riding the bus to and from school each day.

A grant to the school district also provides for 1,700 Chromebooks, the Google laptops on which public school children do their class and homework as school books largely are replaced by online worksheets and articles.

