Eliza & Friends Running to Raise Money for Sanfilippo Research

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As a Columbia 5K enters its third year raising money for research into Sanfilippo Syndrome, a Forest Acres girl who’s benefitted from the effort will be running alongside participants.

The O’Neill family, of “Saving Eliza” fame, is hosting the Glo For A Cure 5K Saturday, March 25 in Columbia. This year, Eliza O’Neill, who captured hearts around the world in a viral video, will run with three of her friends who also have Sanfilippo.

Runners and walkers will depart from the Solomon Blatt Center at 1300 Wheat St. on USC’s campus. The South Carolina College of Pharmacy has organized the event. Registration costs $25. To learn more, click here.

Sanfilippo Syndrome is a rare, genetic disorder that slowly robs children of their mental and physical abilities. Many refer to it as the childhood version of Alzheimer’s disease.

In 2013, Glenn and Cara O’Neill’s daughter, Eliza, was diagnosed with the disease. Since then, the family has raised millions of dollars through their non-profit, Cure Sanfilippo Foundation. In 2016, Eliza was one of the first patients in the world to be treated through a clinical trial with a gene therapy treatment. Now the O’Neills want to ensure that other children with Sanfilippo are afforded the same shot at life.

Good Morning Columbia’s Grace Joyal talked to Cara and S.C. College of Pharmacy Pharm.D Candidate Lauren Moore to learn more about this weekend’s event.