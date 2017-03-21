Gamecocks on the go to the Sweet 16

Wednesday is travel day for both the Gamecock men’s and women’s basketball teams as they go all across the USA for the next stage of their NCAA Tournament journeys.

Frank Martin’s guys are headed north to New York City for their first Sweet 16 appearance since the field grew past 32 teams. Seven-seed USC faces three-seed Baylor on Friday night at Madison Square Garden at 7:29 p.m.

Dawn Staley’s team has an even longer travel day as they go to Stockton, California for their regional event. The top seeded Gamecocks go against 12-seed Quinnipiac on Saturday at 4:06 p.m.

As for how both coaches feel about to matchup and playing away from the Palmetto State for the first time in each’s March Madness schedule, click the video above from ABC Columbia Sports.