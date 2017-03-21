Man Accused of Planning Roof-Style Attack Appearing Before Judge Today

McDowell was set to have a hearing about a month ago, but his attorney asked for it to be postponed, saying he needed to do more research and investigation before entering a plea or asking for bond.

The Conway man was arrested in mid-February after meeting with an undercover member of the FBI in Myrtle Beach.

McDowell believed that agent handled problems for the Aryan Nations and he was looking for help after writing multiple threatening messages on Facebook and discussing an attack “in the spirit of Dylann Roof,” according to court paperwork.

McDowell was arrested on Feb. 15 after meeting with an FBI undercover employee to buy a gun and to discuss his plan for the attack.

He was charged with violation of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person, according to a news release from the U.S. State’s Attorney’s office.

McDowell has a criminal record.

ABC 15 requested a SLED background check for McDowell and it showed that:

He was convicted of first degree burglary and attempted burglary in 2008 and was sentenced to six years in prison, but that was suspended to three years on probation under the Youthful Offenders Act.

He was also convicted of third degree burglary and aggravated assault in 2009. He was sentenced to five years in jail, but it was suspended to three years probation.

Later in 2009, he was convicted of another burglary charged and sentenced to six years in prison.

In 2011, he was convicted of petty larceny and then later of second degree burglary. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the burglary charge.

In 2013, he was convicted of malicious injury to personal property and third degree assault and battery. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail.