Cayce Church Opens Doors For Those Mourning 4 Lives Lost in House Fire

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A Cayce Church opened its doors Wednesday night to help comfort those who are still grieving after a house fire claimed the life of two parents and their two children.

“Heaven’s gain is our loss,” Kelly Family friend, Rick Shull said.

A moving and emotional prayer service was held for those mourning the death of Amanda, Scott, Elizabeth and Judah Kelly.

“It’s so important that when tragedy strike that the body of Christ come together, pray together, encourage one another, cry together, and begin to work through the process of grieving,” Shull said.

The church pews filled with family and friends who are working through their emotions hoping to find peace of mind through prayer.

“Coming together to rejoice because we know that Mandy,Scott, Lizzie and little baby Judah are with the Lord,” Shull said. “That’s the joy that we have and the encouragement we have together even though we mourn their loss.”

Trinity Baptist Church is where Scott became a Deacon.

“He was always ready to service and reach out,” Shull said. “He had a genuineness about him.”

Amanda gained a larger than life support system when going through the process of adopting baby Judah.

“If baby Judah had to leave and be in heaven I know that’s where Mandy would want to be,” Shull said.

Members of the Trinity Baptist Church say they’ve found peace of mind knowing these four have gone to a better place.

As for the two children who survived the fatal house fire, church members tell ABC Columbia News that they are being taken care by extended family and have the support of their church family.