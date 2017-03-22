Cayce Community is Coming Together to Help Children Who Survived House Fire

Schools and Church Are Helping to Provide Necessities

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)- Just a day after a house fire took the lives of four family members, the family’s church and school district are making an effort to help the two children and grandmother who survived.

In a statement, Jim Hinton of Lexington School District Two said “Counselors from other schools in our district are on standby should additional help be needed. We will provide these services indefinitely as long as it is needed.”

Hinton tells ABC Columbia survivor Bekah Kelly is a Brookland Cayce High School student. He says her cheer coach is collecting gift card donations to help replace clothing and other items that were lost in the fire. All of the donations will go to the family’s church, Trinity Baptist Cayce. Trinity is taking care of the family’s immediate needs.

Donations can be made out to the church and sent to 2003 Charleston Highway in Cayce, S.C. or online at www.tbccayce.com. Thursday night, a candle light vigil will be held at Brookland Cayce High.

Brookland Cayce’s Student Council says they need tall, white candles for the ceremony. Candle donations can be dropped off at the high school office.