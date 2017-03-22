Dawn Staley: Allisha Gray is “day-to-day right now” before Sweet 16

When Allisha Gray had to be carried of the court of Sunday’s Second Round NCAA Tournament game against Arizona State, Gamecocks fans worried about the possibility of being down a second starter.

All-SEC selection Alaina Coates has already been ruled out of the remainder of the season with an ankle injury. Gray suffered a fall without any contact after attempting a jump shot with just over two minutes to go in a tight finish with the Sun Devils and did not return to the game. Afterwards, Dawn Staley didn’t know the severity of her guard’s situation.

On Tuesday in The Vista, following a special edition of “Carolina Calls”, USC’s fan call-in show at “Wild Wing Cafe”, Staley gave an update on the North Carolina transfer’s status. Leading up to the (1) Gamecocks Sweet 16 game against (12) Quinnipiac, coach seems optimistic about Gray’s improvements heading into the Stockton regional. At Tuesday’s pep rally held at Colonial Life Arena for both the men’s and women’s teams before traveling for their tournament trips, Gray could be seen walking without any medical support or assistance.

