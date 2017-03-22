Gamecocks recapturing their best at Tourney time

When Frank Martin’s men were clicking at their best this season, they were a top 25 program contending for an SEC Championship. But as pressure mounted to make it to March Madness for the first time in 13 years and young players tired down a grueling conference play stretch, USC lost six of their last nine games before the NCAA Tournament.

Now, the seven-seed Gamecocks are one of the hottest teams left standing in the Sweet 16 after wins over 10-seed Marquette and one of the favorites to cut down the nets in Phoenix, two-seed and ACC Tournament champion Duke.

Before leaving for the Sweet 16 on Wednesday, ABC Columbia Sports caught up with head coach Frank Martin. Click the video above to hear when he realized his team was truly playing pressure free and ready for their moment.