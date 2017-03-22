Gray good to go with Garnet and Black in Sweet 16

After days of medical care and treatment, Allisha Gray is officially going to play for the Gamecocks in the Sweet 16.

USC’s starting guard appeared to suffer a non-contact right leg injury Sunday night against Arizona State in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament, but head coach Dawn Staley announced on Wednesday that the former North Carolina transfer will play on Saturday against 12-seed Quinnipiac in the regional semifinal.

On Tuesday, Staley told ABC Columbia Sports that Gray was improving day-by-day and was optimistic about her chances to play in Stockton, CA over the weekend. Less than 24 hours later, coach revealed Gray hadn’t suffered a knee injury, but a “Charlie horse” to her hamstring.

Click the video above from ABC Columbia Sports to see the Gamecocks final practice in Columbia before taking off for the west coast. Plus, hear from coach Staley and A’ja Wilson on working Gray back in to the flow.