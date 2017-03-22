Fun, music, romance, and dice – All on 1 stage

Tyler Ryan gets a preview of the Village Square production of Guys and Dolls

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO)-“It’s a show about romance, comedy, and gambling,” says Clayton King, who plays Nathan Detroit in the Village Square Theatre production of Guys and Dolls. The original Broadway production, which opened in 1950 ran for 1200 shows, and now audiences can experience the world of the 1950’s New York City gambling underworld.

Village Square Theatre, according to member Troy Fite, has been a staple of theatrical arts training and entertainment since 1961. Over the last 56 years, the community theatre group has expanded in not only shows, venue size, productions, but also boasts the largest collection of theatrical costumes in the Midlands.

The Village Square Theatre production of Guys and Dolls runs through April 2nd.

You can find ticket information on their website HERE, or by calling 803-359-1436.