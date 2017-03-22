Let’s Glow: Tim Tebow in Fireflies Jersey

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Opening day is just 15 days away for the Columbia Fireflies and to mark the countdown, the organization Tweeted out a photo of their newest player, Tim Tebow.

The Heisman 2007 Trophy winner played three seasons with the NFL.

He spent two seasons with the Denver Broncos. He also played for the New York Jets in 2012.

Tebow had preseason stints with the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 and 2015.

The Columbia Fireflies announced the former quarterback would play for the team last week.

