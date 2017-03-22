Martin’s championship goals guiding the Gamecocks

Frank Martin came to the University of South Carolina five years ago to build the Gamecocks program to contend and challenge for championships. After monumental wins over Marquette and Duke in the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament, bringing the feeling of victory in March Madness to the program for the first time in 44 years, USC’s coming closer to their coach’s hopes.

Entering the Sweet 16, the garnet and black are on the verge of their first ever appearance in the Elite 8. Challenges and opportunities like Friday’s game against three-seed Baylor is what Martin’s and the seven-seeded Gamecocks have worked for.

Click the video above from ABC Columbia Sports to hear from coach Martin on Tuesday night after his “Carolina Calls” call-in show at “Wild Wings Cafe” in The Vista.

USC and Baylor tip Friday night at 7:29 p.m. at Madison Square Garden in New York City. ABC Columbia will be in the Big Apple with the Gamecocks. Be sure to follow coverage through the weekend on the air and here at ABCColumbia.com.