Music Producer Wyclef Jean Detained

Los Angeles, CA ( WOLO) — Songwriter, Singer and Producer, Wyclef Jean is speaking out after he says he was detained in a case of mistaken identity, he is calling “racial profiling”.

The musician says he was handcuffed and detained after he claims authorities thought he was a robbery suspect they had been searching for in the same area.

Wyclef tweeted about the Tuesday morning incident, saying police told him he fit the description of the man they were looking for near the studio where he had been working.

Authorities confirm Wyclef was “briefly detained” and release after they realized the person they were searching for had already been arrested.