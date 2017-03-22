Music Producer Wyclef Jean Detained

Rochelle Dean

Los Angeles, CA ( WOLO) — Songwriter, Singer and Producer,  Wyclef Jean is speaking out after he says he was detained in a case of  mistaken identity, he is calling “racial profiling”.

The musician says he was handcuffed and detained after he claims authorities thought he was a robbery suspect they had been searching for in the same area.

Wyclef tweeted about the Tuesday morning incident, saying police told him he fit the description of the man they were looking for near the studio where he had been working.

Authorities confirm Wyclef was “briefly detained” and release after they realized the person they were searching for had already been arrested.

Share

Related

Victim Identified in Early Morning Shooting on Two...
Attack Near UK Houses of Parliament Being Treated ...
Sears Has “Substantial Doubt” About It...
‘Gong Show’ Creator Chuck Barris Dies ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android