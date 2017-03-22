Orangeburg Coroner Identifies Victim in Fatal Shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the man who was shot and killed at a home in the 1700 block of Joe Jeffords Highway on Monday.

Gary Watts said Scott Allen Brooks, 52, died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities say a friend went to pick Brooks up for work and called authorities when he did not answer the door.

The case is under investigation by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

