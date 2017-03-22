Police Investigate Homicide Near Charlotte Elementary School

ABC Team

WSOC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide Wednesday behind Allenbrook Elementary School in northwest Charlotte.

Authorities said one male was found dead on a field behind the school. Early indications show that the homicide is not associated with the school itself and no students are involved, according to police.

The entrance behind the school was blocked and roped off with crime scene tape.

Officers are asking parents who are picking up their children to go to the front door of the school since detectives are still on the scene investigating.

The homicide is Charlotte’s 20th of 2017.

Share

Related

Orangeburg Coroner Identifies Victim in Fatal Shoo...
TMZ Releases Cocaine Arrest Video Of Former Panthe...
Stabbing Suspect ‘Targeted Black Males,̵...
Victim Identified in Early Morning Shooting on Two...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android