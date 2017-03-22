How to say goodbye without the drama

Pamela Eyring explained to Tyler Ryan the profession way to leave your gig

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–According to Protocol School of Washington‘s Pamela Eyring, nearly three million turn in their notice every month, making it a nine-year high.

With the large number of people opting out of their gig, economists are pleased with the sign of a growing economy, as employees feel confident then can find a new position. Eyring, however, offers several tips on making the transition out of a job less stressful and more professional.

“Be honest about why you are leaving,” says Eyring, who also suggesting granting an exit interview if one is offered.

Some other tips Eyring says to keep in mind:

Keep it positive. Think of the good things you have done for the company and what you have learned from them. Stay positive about your departure and don’t whine or complain about your boss or co-workers because you never know when a former colleague may be in a position to help or hinder your career in the future.

Give good notice. Although a two weeks’ notice is the accepted standard when leaving a job, be sensitive about the timing of your transition. Could you stay longer to assist in training your replacement? Will you leave the company in a bind? You can also help your employer with the transition in such ways as creating a folder with your most up to date documents and a list of upcoming deadlines and projects.

Keeping things private. You’ve no doubt heard about over the top ways that disgruntled or combative employees have left their jobs in very public ways — but these are not stories to emulate. First and foremost, you should refrain from sharing the news of your impending exit on social media. Even if you were terminated or left under harsh circumstances, take the high road when discussing your tenure with a former employer. With many employers now checking social media postings as part of background checks, it’s best to stay above board both on and offline.

Don’t steal. It may seem obvious, but many employees think that when leaving a job, it’s harmless to keep a few mementos. However, this sort of behavior can be interpreted as theft.

Before you leave a position, be sure to return all flash drives, electronic equipment such as laptops, tablets, cell phones, office/desk keys and other company owned items. Also, don’t collect the company’s client list or intellectual property for your own personal use. You may be in violation of a “non-compete” agreement and could face legal action.

Finish the job you started. As you begin the final countdown to your last day on the job, you may be tempted to cut corners, take extra-long lunches or leave an unfinished project for your eventual replacement. However, adopting this type of “short timer” attitude can alienate your coworkers, people who you may hope to remain socially connected to in the future. By remaining an active member of the team, you will ensure your reputation remains intact long after you clock out for the final time.

You can find more tips on leaving your current job, and business acumen in general at the Protocol School of Washington website, HERE.