TMZ Releases Cocaine Arrest Video Of Former Panther Greg Hardy





CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCCB) – The police video of former Carolina Panther Greg Hardy being arrested for cocaine possession in Texas has been released.

Hardy was drafted by the Panthers in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft, but was deactivated in 2014 following a domestic violence incident involving his ex-girlfriend.

Hardy last played in the NFL in 2015 as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. He is currently pursuing a career as a mixed martial artist.