Victim Identified in Early Morning Shooting on Two Notch Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has released the name of the man who was shot and killed Wednesday morning on Two Notch Road.

Gary Watts said Pierre Tanaree Wilson, 24, died at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital due to complications from a gunshot wound in the upper-body.

The shooting incident occurred in the 6500 block of Two Notch Road just after 1 a.m.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department continues the investigation.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect (s), citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

