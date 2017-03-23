1 American Dead, 1 Injured After London Terror Attack

1/2 Kurt and Melissa Cochran were traveling through Europe for their 25th anniversary during the London terror attack (Photo: GoFundMe)

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (KUTV) — One Utah man has died from injuries sustained during the March 23 London terror attack. His wife remains in the hospital.

Kurt and Melissa Cochran were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in London during the attack. Kurt Cochran has died from injuries sustained during that attack. Melissa Cochran is still in the hospital.

The couple was scheduled to return to the United States March 23.

Melissa’s parents are serving as temple missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in London.

The following statement was released by the Clint Payne, Melissa’s brother and Kurt’s brother-in-law through the LDS Church.

Another Utah couple was in London during the attack, but was in the famous London Eye Ferris wheel during the attack. Neither was injured.