Fire Victims Died of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Four family members who died in a house fire early Tuesday morning died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy findings Thursday on the Kelly family.

42-year-old Scott Kelly, 34-year-old Amanda Kelly, 9-year-old Elizabeth Kelly and 10-month-old Judah Kelly died at their home on Mossborough Drive in Lexington.

Three other family members made it out of home.

The cause of the fire has been listed as undetermined.

Statement from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division:

The cause of the fire is being listed as Undetermined. There is no evidence or suspicion of criminal activity associated with the fire.

The classification Undetermined includes fires for which no source, point of origin or activity can be found.

