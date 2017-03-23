Can You Identify Thief Who Allegedly Punched Store Employee?

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington police are trying to identify a woman who stole clothes and punched a clerk in the face at a department store last week.

The Lexington Police Department said the woman entered the Kohl’s store in the 5400 block of Sunset Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. on March 14 and began stuffing a bag with multiple clothing items.

When a store employee approached the suspect in the parking lot to ask her to return to the store, police say the suspect punched the victim.

The suspect then grabbed the employee’s purse and fled the scene in a silver in color sedan.

The suspect is described as a slender white female with blonde hair.

She was dressed in a white striped shirt, black leggings and a dark blue jean jacket.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260 or CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

