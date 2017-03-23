Coach Martin Makes Appearance on GMA, Gets Birthday Surprise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina’s head basketball coach appeared live on ABC’s Good Morning America today to discuss his team’s trip to the program’s first Sweet 16.

Frank Martin visit was a sweet one after the Gamecocks upset the Duke Blue Devils in a 88-81 victory on Sunday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

ABC Columbia’s Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chief Photographer Rich Wandover are in New York City to cover the action as the Gamecocks take on No. 3 Baylor at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Tip off is at 7: 20 p.m.

On our way to New York! If you can’t tell by our eyes, it’s early. @RichWandover @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/NnifVBQenH — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) March 23, 2017

The team has a chance to move on to the Elite 8.

Today is also Frank Martin’s birthday.

GMA’s Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan surprised Martin with a cake with the help of his wife Anya.

