Can you eat 5 pounds of BBQ Saturday Morning?

Tyler Ryan learns about the Annual Commissioners Cup BBQ Cook-off at the Farmers Market

CAYCE SC (WOLO)–On Saturday, over 40 BBQ cooking teams will go head to head…to head…at the annual Commissioners Cup BBQ cook-off and Festival. According to the SC Department of Agriculture‘s Stephanie Sox, the cook-off is only one part of the day, which will include vendors, music, an antique tractor parade, and other family events.

The event is in it’s 6th year, and has seen growth every year. SC Department of Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weather says “we’re expecting over 3,500 attendees this year…it’s truly becoming a Midlands tradition.

Tickets to Saturday’s event, which starts at 11:00 AM, are $5 for adults and free for children under 12. The $5 ticket will cover samples from all the cook teams. “If you add up the samples from all the teams,” says Chris Fuller of the Ultimate Tailgate Cook Team,”it would add up to over five pounds of BBQ.”

The event is held annually at the State Farmers Market, located at 3483 Charleston Highway, West Columbia. For more information, you can call 803-734-0328 or check out their website HERE.