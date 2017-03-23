Gamecocks head west with a plan for Stockton

Greg Brzozowski

After playing their first two games at home, the Gamecocks women’s basketball team now has had to travel across the country for the Sweet 16 to Stockton, CA.

Appearing in their fourth-straight regional, Dawn Staley’s program touched down on the west coast just before 11 p.m EST. Before that, the team held their final practice in Columbia Wednesday afternoon.

As for how USC will handle and account for a change in time zones and travel miles logged while just two wins from the Final Four, click the video above from ABC Columbia Sports to hear from coach Staley and A’ja Wilson.

