Gamecocks win eighth in a row, 3-0 over CSU

Since dropping their final game and the series to rival Clemson back on March 5, Carolina has yet to lose again.

On Wednesday night, the Gamecocks (15-5, 3-0) won their eighth-straight by shutting out Charleston Southern 3-0. It is the team’s second time blanking the opposing offense this season. All three of USC’s runs were scored in the bottom of the fifth.

Click the video above to see highlights from ABC Columbia Sports.