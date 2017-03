On the Job: Brewing Beer at River Rat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – After about three years in business, Columbia-based River Rat Brewery has expanded distribution to North Carolina, and continues to grow.

In that time, brewmaster Drew Walker’s job description has, as well.

Good Morning Columbia’s Grace Joyal spent a morning working with Walker to find out what goes into brewing beer. It turns out, there’s more to it than grains, hops and malt.