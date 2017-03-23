Officials Investigating Death of 10-Month-Old Child

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County officials are investigating the death of a 10-month-old child in Florence County Wednesday.

The death occurred on Candy Lane, off Howe Springs Road, south of Florence, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He said deputies received a call at around noon Wednesday to respond.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed they are also investigating the death. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.