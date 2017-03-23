Orangeburg County Man Allegeldy Threatened to Kill Girlfriend, Deputies

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – A Eutawville man was arrested after deputies say he threatened to shoot his girlfriend and law enforcement officers following an altercation on Wednesday.

Brandon Stinson, 23, was charged with first-degree domestic violence after threatening his girlfriend with a handgun in front of their four-month-old child.

When deputies arrived to the Gardensgate Road residence they found a woman crying and bleeding from her mouth, according to the report.

Deputies say the assault stopped when two witnesses pulled Stinson off the victim.

According to the incident report, when deputies spoke to Stinson on the phone, he threatened to kill the officers as well as the victim.

Deputies say they drove toward the Stinson’s residence and located him walking toward the victim’s home.

As he was being detained, he began shouting more threats and obscenities at the officers, according to the incident.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.

He faces up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

