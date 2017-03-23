Pat Kelsey changes mind, won’t take UMass coaching job for ‘personal reasons’

Pat Kelsey had a change of heart and will not take the UMass coaching job, citing “personal reasons” for his decision.

Kelsey had signed a contract to coach at UMass on Tuesday. Athletic director Ryan Bamford said in a statement that Kelsey asked to be released from that contract at 3:30 p.m. ET Thursday — 30 minutes before he was scheduled to be introduced in Amherst.

“For personal reasons, I have asked the University of Massachusetts to allow me to be released from the offer I accepted to be the head men’s basketball coach. To be clear, this decision is entirely personal and in no way an assessment of the commitment UMass made to me personally or to the resources available at UMass to have a nationally-recognized program,” Kelsey, who spent the past five seasons as Winthrop’s head coach, said in a statement.

“I apologize to Chancellor [Kumble] Subbaswamy, Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford, members of the basketball program and the UMass community who embraced my appointment this week and made me feel welcome since arriving on campus yesterday.”

Bamford said he accepted Kelsey’s decision after discussing the situation with him.

“In my conversation with Pat, he made it clear that his reasons were very personal and upon his request, I will honor our confidential conversation. Pat stressed that his decision was not based on the University of Massachusetts or our basketball program. Again, his reasons were personal in nature. I know that the unforeseen circumstances surrounding his decision were not in our control,” Bamford said in the statement.

“At this time, we will resume our search for the next leader of our program. I am confident that we will hire a remarkable coach who will return our program to national prominence.”

There was no immediate word on whether Kelsey would return to Winthrop, which had yet to name a new coach.

This isn’t the first time a Winthrop coach has abruptly left a position shortly after accepting the job. Gregg Marshall did the same after his news conference at College of Charleston in 2006, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Kelsey, 41, took Winthrop to the NCAA tourney this season. He was previously an assistant at Xavier and Wake Forest, where he worked for Skip Prosser.

Derek Kellogg was let go as UMass’ head coach earlier this month after nine seasons at the school.