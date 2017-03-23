‘The Queen of Hip Hop’ Returns to CLA in May
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Mary J. Blige is returning to the Colonial Life Arena.
The R&B singer and multi-Grammy winner will be in concert on May 11.
Showtime is at 8 p.m.
Blidge’s last performance at the CLA was in 2013.
Also performing during the tour stop is singer, songwriter and producer, Joe.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Visit ticketmaster.com, the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena and by phone at (800) 745-3000.
