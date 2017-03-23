USC wraps busy stretch at home before heading to NYC

Greg Brzozowski

Practice. Prep work. Pep rallies.

It’s been a busy week for Frank Martin and the Gamecocks men’s basketball program.

After making their first trip to the Sweet 16 since the NCAA Tournament expanded past 32 teams, excitement and engagement around the team is at an all-time high as they traveled to New York City Wednesday for their regional semifinal with Baylor Friday.

Click the video above from ABC Columbia Sports to hear how coach Martin approached and handled the stage and the demands before battling the Bears.

Share

Related

Gamecocks win eighth in a row, 3-0 over CSU
Gamecocks head west with a plan for Stockton
Gamecocks recapturing their best at Tourney time
Gray good to go with Garnet and Black in Sweet 16

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android