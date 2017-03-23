USC wraps busy stretch at home before heading to NYC

Practice. Prep work. Pep rallies.

It’s been a busy week for Frank Martin and the Gamecocks men’s basketball program.

After making their first trip to the Sweet 16 since the NCAA Tournament expanded past 32 teams, excitement and engagement around the team is at an all-time high as they traveled to New York City Wednesday for their regional semifinal with Baylor Friday.

