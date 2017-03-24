Even in game two, the magic of MSG still holds for USC

NEW YORK, NY (WOLO) — On Friday night, the 7-seed Gamecocks will face the 3-seed Baylor Bears in the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history.

After beating 10-seed Marquette last Friday, then capping off a phenomenal weekend of basketball with a win over 2-seed Duke Sunday in Greenville, Carolina is one of the Cinderella stories of this Tournament, and if there wasn’t enough magic about this improbable run (5% of brackets in the United States had South Carolina advancing to the Sweet 16), now USC plays in the World’s Most Famous Arena for the second time this season.

Last December, Carolina lost by three points to Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden. The experience was special then, but on one of the biggest stages in college basketball, this time, it’s extraordinary.