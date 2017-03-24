Frank Martin Previews Baylor, Recaps Busy Birthday

Frank Martin and the Gamecocks’ incredible run in the 2017 NCAA Tournament continues Friday in the Sweet 16, as USC faces Baylor at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Gamecocks have been the story of the Tournament, after knocking off (10) Marquette and (2) Duke to advance to the Sweet 16. The first two rounds of the Tournament went through Greenville, just 100 miles from the University of South Carolina. Now, USC has to play five states away in one of the greatest and most famous arenas of all time, MSG.

Click the video to watch Frank Martin’s comments Thursday before the Sweet 16.