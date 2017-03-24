Furry Friend Friday Meet Teabows

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- It’s time to meet your Furry Friend on this Friday and Pets Inc. introduces us to Teabow’s a 15 week old Lab Mix that is looking for a foster family before going to her forever home.

Teabow’s suffers from mange, a non contagious version of a skin disorder that is currently being treated. Meghan Phillips with Pets Inc. says the condition can often look scary and keep people at bay, but one treatment and a few weeks later she will develop a new coat of few and be ready to join a loving family.

If you would like to find out more about Teabow’s or any of the other cats and dogs up for adoption go to: http://PetsInc.org