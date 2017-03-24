Furry Friend Friday Meet Teabows

Rochelle Dean

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- It’s time to meet your Furry Friend on this Friday and Pets Inc. introduces us to Teabow’s a 15 week old Lab Mix that is looking for a foster family before going to her forever home.

Teabow’s suffers from mange, a non contagious version of a skin disorder that is currently being treated. Meghan Phillips with Pets Inc. says the condition can often look scary and keep people at bay, but one treatment and a few weeks later she will develop a new coat of few and be ready to join a loving family.

If you would like to find out more about Teabow’s or any of the other cats and dogs up for adoption go to: http://PetsInc.org

Share

Related

Friday Morning Menu
South Carolina Hosts Alabama In Weekend Series
Chapin Residents Petition Against Proposed School
Trending on ABC Columbia

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android