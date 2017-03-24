Gamecock Fans Descend on NYC for March Madness

New York, New York (WOLO)– Start spreading the Gamecock cheer.

Friday night University of South Carolina fans descended on New York City and Madison Square Garden to cheer on the Gamecock Men’s Basketball team.

The program, led by head coach Frank Martin, is making history.

The Gamecocks have been the story of the Tournament, after knocking off (10) Marquette and (2) Duke to advance to the Sweet 16 to face off against Baylor.

Our Mike Gillespie is in New York and he caught up with some Gamecock Fans.