Gamecock Fans Descend on NYC for March Madness

Crysty Vaughan

New York, New York (WOLO)– Start spreading the Gamecock cheer.

Friday night University of South Carolina fans descended on New York City and Madison Square Garden to cheer on the Gamecock Men’s Basketball team.

The program, led by head coach Frank Martin, is making history.

The Gamecocks have been the story of the Tournament, after knocking off (10) Marquette and (2) Duke to advance to the Sweet 16 to face off against Baylor.

Our Mike Gillespie is in New York and he caught up with some Gamecock Fans.

Share

Related

University of South Carolina to Host Sweet 16 Pep ...
Former Gamecock Michael Carrera Signs Contract in ...
WATCH: Chad Holbrook Previews NCAA Regional
Gamecocks Start NCAA Tourney With 2-0 Win Over USF

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android