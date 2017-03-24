Gamecocks’ defense is the key to first Elite 8 trip

NEW YORK CITY (WOLO) — Baylor couldn’t get an easy shot almost all game long as Carolina’s defense forced the Bears to shoot 30 percent from the field and coast to a 20 point victory in the Sweet 16, 70-50.

The Gamecocks won their second-straight game over a team that at one point this season, was ranked first in the nation, following their second round victory over Duke. Defense has been a driving force to USC’s success all season and now has them in their first Elite 8 in program history.

Click the video above to hear from ABC Columbia Sports Director Mike Gillespie outside of Madison Square Garden as the players and head coach Frank Martin break down their defensive effort that led to their historic victory.