Gamecocks to Introduce Signature Saturday Series Baseball Cards

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina will introduce the “Signature Saturday Series” this weekend during the Alabama series. Each Saturday (for SEC home series), 1,000 trading cards of select baseball players will be available for fans to pick up at the marketing kiosk located behind home plate.

This week’s Saturday series will feature junior right-hander Wil Crowe and junior infielder Madison Stokes. Saturday’s first pitch is 4 p.m. with the gates opening at 2:30 p.m.