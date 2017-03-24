Gamecocks Take Over Times Square On Friday

NEW YORK CITY (USC SID) – South Carolina fans are invited to spend the afternoon in Times Square on Friday to help celebrate the Gamecocks prior to tomorrow night’s Sweet 16 matchup against Baylor, set for a 7:29 p.m. ET tip-off on TBS from Madison Square Garden. Kick off your afternoon in the Big Apple blocks away from The Garden, as digital billboards have been secured in Times Square showcasing the Gamecocks and the University of South Carolina from 5:50-6:10 p.m.

The billboards on the NASDAQ and Thomson Reuters Buildings at 43rd and 7th, and 43rd and Broadway will have digital signage showcasing the Sweet 16 Carolina men’s basketball team, as well as the University. Fans are encouraged to visit the area, take photos with the billboards and hashtag #Gamecocks and #Sweet16 on social media posts. Keep an eye out, as the billboards will also rotate throughout the day amongst other advertisements.

Fans are also invited to head to the Marriott Marquis at 1535 Broadway beginning at 5:15 p.m., to help send off the team in style, along with the Carolina band and cheerleaders. Cocky will also be on hand to get the Sweet 16 festivities underway. Following the team send off, head down to the digital billboards for a photo, before heading to Madison Square Garden for Carolina’s matchup vs. the Baylor Bears.

Continue to visit GamecocksOnline.com on updates on all things Gamecock basketball.