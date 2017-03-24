James Corden Felt a ‘Long Way From Home’ Amid London Attack





LOS ANGELES (AP) – James Corden has taken a moment to pay respects to his native London following a deadly attack there.

The British host of CBS’ “Late Late Show” said on Wednesday’s show that he “felt a really long, long way from home” while watching news reports of the attack that left four people dead, including the attacker. He says he wished he could “be there with loved ones to stand alongside them.”

Corden calls London a “diverse and proud and brilliant city.”

He says if the Wednesday attack was meant to divide its residents, it will only “bring them closer together as one.”