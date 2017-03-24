New Survey Claims Potato Salad is the Luckiest Gamecock Game Day Food

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- According to a new study by Grubhub.com, an unlikely dish may bring good luck to the Gamecocks. The study claims that potato salad was ordered nearly 250 percentage more than any other food on South Carolina Men’s Basketball winning game days.

Folks around the Midlands were surprised by the findings.

Gamecock fans we spoke to, seemed to disagree with the study, saying the best food to eat on game day are finger foods and bar favorites.

Troy Robinson of Carolina Ale House in The Vista says chicken wings will be the number one item ordered this weekend.