OK Foods Recalls Chicken Products Over Possible Metal Contamination





OK Foods Inc. is recalling about 933,272 pounds of its breaded chicken products over fears that they may have been contaminated with metal and other materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The recall was initiated after five consumer complaints were issued over metal objects found in the chicken producer’s “ready-to-eat” chicken products, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Thursday.

“After an internal investigation, the firm identified the affected product and determined that the objects in all the complaints came from metal conveyor belting,” a USDA statement said of the Oklahoma City establishment.

The statement added, “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products” and that the products “should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The recall affects products dated from Dec. 19, 2016, to March 7, 2017.

The company did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.