SC Unemployment Rate Unchanged in February

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s unemployment rate has remained unchanged as the number of people working in the state has risen.

The Department of Employment and Workforce said Friday that South Carolina’s unemployment rate in February was 4.4 percent, the same as January. Employment went up more than 10,000, to more than 2.2. million people.

The state’s labor force rose for the second consecutive month, to more than 2.3 million people.

Nationally, unemployment fell from 4.8 percent to 4.7 percent over the month.

Jobless rates went down in all of South Carolina’s 46 counties except two, where it was unchanged. Marion County had the state’s highest unemployment, at 8.5 percent.