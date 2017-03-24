South Carolina Hosts Alabama In Weekend Series

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) — South Carolina (15-5, 3-0 SEC)) returns to SEC action this weekend hosting a three-game series against Alabama (11-10, 0-3 SEC). First pitch for the opener on Friday is 7 p.m. with Saturday’s game at 4 p.m. and Sunday’s at 1:30 p.m. All three games will be available on SEC Network Plus.

Dates: Fri. Mar. 24/Sat. Mar. 25/Sun. Mar. 26

First Pitch: 7 p.m./4 p.m./1:30 p.m.

Location: Columbia, S.C.

Stadium: Founders Park

Television/Video: SEC Network Plus (Burch Antley & Trey Dyson) Live SEC Network Plus Video

Radio: 107.5 The Game & The Gamecock Radio Network (Tommy Moody and Drew Meyer)

RANKINGS

South Carolina is ranked in all six major collegiate rankings. The Gamecocks are ranked No. 4 by Perfect Game, No. 7 by Baseball America and the NCBWA, No. 8 by D1Baseball and in the USA Today coaches poll and No. 13 by Collegiate Baseball. South Carolina also had a RPI ranking of No. 2 released by the NCAA on Monday.

WEEKEND ROTATION

Friday

South Carolina – Adam Hill (So. RHP) 1-2, 1.54 ERA, 23.1 IP, 10 BB, 25 SO

Alabama – Jake Walters (Jr. RHP) 3-2, 1.91 ERA, 28.1 IP, 12 BB, 29 SO

Saturday

South Carolina – Wil Crowe (Jr. RHP) 3-0, 2.73 ERA, 29.2 IP, 11 BB, 36 SO

Alabama – Dylan Duarte (So. LHP) 1-1, 2.78 ERA, 22.2 IP, 6 BB, 26 SO

Sunday

South Carolina – Clarke Schmidt (Jr. RHP) 3-0, 1.04 ERA, 26.0 IP, 10 BB, 31 SO

Alabama – Nick Eicholtz (Sr. RHP) 1-0, 6.48 ERA, 16.2 IP, 5 BB, 11 SO

RECAP

South Carolina went 3-0 last week sweeping a three-game series at No. 24 Tennessee. The Gamecocks defeated Charleston Southern 3-0 on Wednesday in most recent action.

TO ARMS

The South Carolina pitching staff has lowered the team ERA to 2.75 for the season, second-best in the SEC. South Carolina has allowed 65 runs, 56 earned, on 140 hits in 183.0 innings with 75 walks to 210 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting .209 against the Gamecocks this year. South Carolina ranks fourth in opponents batting average and fifth in strikeouts in the SEC. Carolina allowed just seven runs on 23 hits in 28.0 innings vs. the Volunteers with 29 strikeouts. The run total was the second-lowest allowed by a SEC team over the weekend.

AT THE PLATE AND ON THE FIELD

South Carolina hit .297 (33-for-111) in the weekend series at Tennessee with 13 extra base hits including six home runs. The Gamecocks have homered in seven straight games and have 13 home runs in that span. The Gamecocks tied a season-high with hits in a game with 15 in the 7-1 victory over Tennessee and also finished with 14 hits in the 10-2 victory over the Volunteers. Carolina’s six homers over the weekend were the most by a SEC team and the weekend average was fourth-best among SEC schools in SEC play.

The Gamecocks are hitting .279 (188-for-675) as a team on the year with a .360 on-base percentage and a .436 slugging mark. Carolina has 21 homers for the season, tied for second-highest in the SEC. South Carolina has equaled or out-hit its opponent in 17 of 20 games this year. South Carolina did not make an error in two of the three games last weekend and are fielding .979 for the season, third-best in the conference.

SUPERLATIVES

South Carolina is 12-2 on the year when scoring first in a game and 11-2 when entering the seventh inning with a lead and 14-1 when entering the ninth inning with the lead. The Gamecocks are 8-1 when scoring six or more runs and 14-3 when allowing five runs or less. South Carolina is 8-4 in games decided by three runs or less.

START WITH CLARKE

Junior right-hander Clarke Schmidt improved to 2-0 on the year with a win in Friday night’s victory at Clemson. Schmidt did not allow a run in 5.2 innings of work and struck out five. Schmidt owns a 0.48 ERA for the season having allowed just four runs, one earned, on 11 hits in 18.2 innings with 19 strikeouts. Opponents are batting .164 against him.

WILLIAMS IS A HIT

Junior first baseman Matt Williams has reached base safely in 18 straight games. He is South Carolina’s leading hitter with a .383 average (23-for-60) with 11 runs scored and 10 RBI. He also leads the team with a .480 on-base percentage. Williams tied a career-high he set last week vs. Michigan State going 3-for-5 with a run scored and a RBI in the 10-2 win over the Volunteers. Williams ranks seventh in the SEC in batting average and 12th in on-base percentage.

THE CROWE SHOW

Despite a no-decision, junior right-hander Wil Crowe gave the Gamecocks a quality start in the 6-4 win at Tennessee. Crowe allowed three runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings with four walks and five strikeouts. For the season, he is 3-0 with a 2.73 ERA in five starts. He has allowed nine runs on 21 hits in 29.2 innings with 11 walks and a team-high 36 strikeouts. He is tied for seventh in the SEC in strikeouts. Opponents are batting .191 against him, 14th-best in the SEC.

TJ LEADS IT OFF

Sophomore outfielder TJ Hopkins hit his third home run of the season in the 6-4 win at Tennessee. Hopkins is batting .283 (17-for-60) with a team-high 18 runs scored, three doubles, two triples, three homers and nine RBI. He owns a .380 on-base percentage. Hopkins’ .550 slugging percentage is 13th-best in the SEC.

Hopkins won the Tom Price Award as MVP for the Gamecocks in the Clemson series. His top game of the series was game three when he went 3-for-5 with his second triple of the season and a pair of runs scored. He also had a key diving catch to record the final out in a 2-0 win at Clemson.

HILL ON THE MOUND

Pitching on his first Friday night in his career with the Gamecocks, sophomore right-hander Adam Hill won his first outing of the season as he allowed just one run on six hits in six innings of work with three walks and five strikeouts in the 7-1 win at Tennessee.

Hill is 1-2 on the year with a 1.54 ERA in four starts. He has allowed only six runs, four earned, on 15 hits in 23.1 innings with 10 walks and 25 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting .185 against him, 11th-best in the SEC.

OLSON PROVIDES A SPARK

Sophomore outfielder Jacob Olson went 2-for-4 with a key three-run homer in the 7-1 win over Tennessee. Olson is hitting .274 (20-for-73) for the season with four homers and 12 RBI and a .354 on-base percentage. He has three doubles, a triple and 12 runs scored. Olson is tied with the team lead in multi-hit games with six on the year. He is tied for 11th in the SEC in homers.

JOHNSON BRINGS THE HEAT

Junior right-hander Tyler Johnson pitched a scoreless inning of relief for his fourth save of the season in Friday’s 2-0 win at Clemson. Johnson has four saves in five relief appearances. He has struck out 12 in 6.2 innings of work out of the bullpen.

Johnson struck out five of six batters he faced for his third save of the year in the 8-4 win over Appalachian State last Tuesday. He earned two saves the previous week with 1.1 innings of work in the 5-4 win over Charlotte followed by a scoreless ninth inning in which he struck out the side in the 4-3 victory over Wright State on Friday night.

CATCHING UP WITH CULLEN

Junior catcher Chris Cullen went 3-for-5 and hit his fourth homer of the year in the 7-1 win over Tennessee. Cullen is batting .250 (12-for-48) with 12 RBI on the year and owns a .368 on-base percentage. He is tied for 11th in the SEC in homers.

BOWERS BRINGS IT

Senior right-hander Colie Bowers was effective in relief in Saturday’s 6-4 win at Tennessee. Bowers allowed just one run, his first earned run given up of the season, on two hits in two innings of relief with two strikeouts. Bowers is 2-0 on the year with a 0.63 ERA in 14.1 innings pitched with four walks and 15 strikeouts. Opponents are batting just .125 against him.

DYNAMIC DESTINO

Junior outfielder/designated hitter Alex Destino hit his fourth homer of the year in the 10-2 win over Tennessee. Destino is second on the Gamecocks in hitting with a .315 average (23-for-73) with 12 runs scored and a team-high 18 RBI. Destino also leads the team with 11 walks and has four doubles as well. He is tied for 11th in the SEC in homers.

REAGAN FROM THE LEFT

Senior left-hander Josh Reagan improved to 2-0 with a win in relief in Saturday’s 6-4 victory over the Volunteers. Reagan pitched 2.1 scoreless innings of relief and struck out two in the win. He has a 1.10 ERA in a team-high nine relief appearances with a save. Reagan has 18 strikeouts to five walks in 16.1 innings, opponents are batting .143 against him.

THERE’S Hunter Taylor

Junior catcher Hunter Taylor hit .375 (3-for-8) in a pair of starts at Tennessee and was 2-for-3 in Wednesday’s win vs. Charleston Southern. Taylor is hitting .423 (11-for-26) in 10 games played with seven starts. He has two RBI and four runs scored and a .484 on-base percentage.

THAT’S TOLBERT

Sophomore infielder LT Tolbert had a pair of multi-hit games in the series sweep at Tennessee. He went 2-for-4 with a RBI and a double in the 7-1 win over Tennessee and was 2-for-5 with two RBI, a double and two runs scored in the 10-2 win over the Volunteers. Tolbert is tied with the team lead in multi-hit games with six on the year.

LATTA LIGHTNING

Freshman right-hander Colby Lee earned his first career win in relief. He pitched four scoreless innings with just one hit allowed and struck out five. He is 1-0 on the year with a 1.17 ERA in two appearances. Lee has nine strikeouts in 7.2 innings with opponents batting .154 against him.

BLAIR ON BASE

Sophomore outfielder Danny Blair leads the Gamecocks with four stolen bases.

Blair had his best series at the plate in a Gamecock uniform in his career as he went 6-for-11 (.545) to lead the Gamecocks at the plate in the UNCG series. Blair also scored a pair of runs, drove in two and stole two bags. He finished with a .545 on-base and slugging percentage as well.

STOKES IS RISING

Junior infielder Madison Stokes went 2-for-3 with a double and a homer in the 10-2 win over Tennessee. He also doubled and went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a RBI in the 7-1 victory over the Volunteers. Stokes is hitting .236 (17-for-72) with a team-high six doubles as well as three homers, eight RBI and 12 runs scored.

JONAH WITH A JOLT

Junior third baseman Jonah Bride is on a eight-game hitting streak for the Gamecocks. Bride hit .308 (4-for-13) in the Tennessee series with two doubles, a homer and four RBI. Bride doubled twice in the 7-1 win over Tennessee and hit a two-run homer in the 6-4 victory and also walked with the bases loaded for a game-winning RBI in the 6-4 win over the Volunteers. For the season, Bride is batting .290 (20-for-69) with 13 runs scored, three doubles, a triple, two homers and 10 RBI. He has a team-high five sacrifice hits as well, that is third-best in the SEC.

GREAT SCOTT

Senior right-hander Reed Scott pitched three scoreless innings of relief with just one hit allowed and three strikeouts to earn a save in the 7-1 win over Tennessee. Scott is 1-1 with a 2.86 ERA in eight relief appearances. He has two saves on the year. Scott has allowed eight runs, seven earned, on 20 hits in 22.0 innings. Scott has 20 strikeouts and opponents are batting .238 against them.

ROW WITH IT

Junior infielder Justin Row went 2-for-4 with his first career triple in Saturday’s 8-7 loss to Clemson. Row is hitting .278 (5-for-18) with three RBI and three runs scored in six games played with four starts.

LAWSON WINS AGAIN

Sophomore right-hander Graham Lawson Lawson earned his second win of the season after he allowed just two hits and struck out two batters in the longest outing of his career, a five inning stint in the 3-0 win vs. Charleston Southern.

PARKE’S FIRST SAVE

Junior left-hander John Parke earned his first career save in the 12-5 win over The Citadel. Parke allowed just one run on three hits in three innings and struck out a career-high five batters.

THE MORRIS CODE

Freshman right-hander Cody Morris made his first SEC start and his second start of the year in the 10-2 win over Tennessee. Morris allowed just one run on three hits in 3.2 innings with three walks and four strikeouts. Morris has a 1.35 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched.

STABLE BRIDGES

Freshman right-hander Sawyer Bridges pitched well in relief in the 10-2 win at Tennessee. Bridges allowed just one run on two hits and struck out three. Bridges has nine strikeouts in six innings pitched in four appearances.

SOUTH CAROLINA 2017 HONOR ROLL

Danny Blair

Rated No. 105 best outfielder in the nation by D1Baseball

Rated No. 126 best prospect in the nation for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Jonah Bride

Rated No. 50 best third baseman in the nation by D1Baseball

Carlos Cortes

Rated No. 1 freshman in the SEC by Baseball America

Rated No. 1 impact freshman in the SEC by D1Baseball

Rated No. 4 best freshman in the nation by D1Baseball

Rated No. 13 best freshman in the nation by Perfect Game

Rated No. 14 best prospect in the SEC for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 14 best prospect in the SEC for 2018 MLB Draft by Perfect Game

Rated No. 37 best prospect in the nation for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 53 best outfielder in the nation by D1Baseball

Chris Cullen

Named to Johnny Bench Award Watch List

Rated No. 7 best prospect in the SEC for 2018 MLB Draft by Baseball America

Rated No. 11 best prospect in the SEC for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 18 best catcher in the nation by D1Baseball

Rated No. 22 best prospect in the nation for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 85 best overall sophomore in the nation by Perfect Game

Wil Crowe

Named to USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List

Preseason All-America 3rd Team (Baseball America)

Rated No. 6 best prospect in the SEC for 2017 MLB Draft by Baseball America

Rated No. 7 best prospect in the SEC for 2017 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 9 best prospect in the SEC for 2017 MLB Draft by Perfect Game

Rated No. 11 best starting pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball

Rated No. 17 best overall junior in the nation by Perfect Game

Rated No. 36 best overall prospect in the nation for 2017 MLB Draft by MLB.com

Alex Destino

Preseason All-America 2nd Team (NCBWA)

Preseason All-SEC Team (Perfect Game)

Preseason All-SEC 2nd Team (SEC Coaches Poll)

Rated No. 16 best prospect in the SEC for 2017 MLB Draft by Perfect Game

Rated No. 19 best outfielder in the nation by D1Baseball

Rated No. 21 best prospect in the SEC for 2017 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 45 best overall junior in the nation by Perfect Game

Adam Hill

Rated No. 6 best prospect in the SEC for 2018 MLB Draft by Baseball America

Rated No. 6 best prospect in the SEC for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 11 best prospect in the nation for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 15 best prospect in the SEC for 2018 MLB Draft by Perfect Game

Rated No. 49 best overall sophomore in the nation by Perfect Game

Rated No. 57 best starting pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball

TJ Hopkins

Rated No. 31 best prospect in the SEC for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 36 best outfielder in the nation by D1Baseball

Rated No. 91 best prospect in the nation for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Tyler Johnson

Named to NCBWA Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List

Preseason All-America 1st Team (D1Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game)

Preseason All-SEC First Team (SEC Coaches Poll)

Preseason All-SEC Team (Perfect Game)

Rated No. 1 reliever in the nation by D1Baseball

Rated No. 12 best prospect in the SEC for 2017 MLB Draft by Perfect Game

Rated No. 13 best prospect in the SEC for 2017 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 14 best prospect in the SEC for 2017 MLB Draft by Baseball America

Rated No. 30 best overall junior in the nation by Perfect Game

Cody Morris

Rated No. 16 impact freshman in the SEC by D1Baseball

Rated No. 23 best prospect in the SEC for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 32 best freshman in the nation by D1Baseball

Rated No. 62 best prospect in the nation for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 159 best starting pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball

Jacob Olson

Rated No. 34 best prospect in the SEC for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 101 best prospect in the nation for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Josh Reagan

Named to NCBWA Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List

Preseason All-America 3rd Team (Collegiate Baseball)

Rated No. 12 best reliever in the nation by D1Baseball

Clarke Schmidt

Named to USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List

Preseason All-America 1st Team (NCBWA)

Preseason All-America 2nd Team (Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball, Perfect Game)

Rated No. 8 best prospect in the SEC for 2017 MLB Draft by Baseball America

Rated No. 9 best prospect in the SEC for 2017 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 10 best prospect in the SEC for 2017 MLB Draft by Perfect Game

Rated No. 11 best starting pitcher in the nation by D1Baseball

Rated No. 22 best overall junior in the nation by Perfect Game

Rated No. 35 best overall prospect in the nation for 2017 MLB Draft by MLB.com

Recognized as having the “Best Control” of all pitchers in the SEC by Baseball America

Madison Stokes

Rated No. 21 best shortstop in the nation by D1Baseball

LT Tolbert

Rated No. 25 best second baseman in the nation by D1Baseball

Rated No. 35 best prospect in the SEC for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball

Rated No. 103 best prospect in the nation for 2018 MLB Draft by D1Baseball