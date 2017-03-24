South Carolina Songwriters to Perform in Showcase Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Palmetto Songwriter’s Association is hosting its first quarter musical showcase this weekend.

The free event is taking place at Foxfield Bar & Grill on Howard Street off Rosewood Street in Columbia.

Three of South Carolina’s finest songwriters – Jack McGregor, Marv Ward and Paisley Marie – will be showcasing their musical talents, starting at 8 p.m.

Good Morning Columbia’s Grace Joyal talked to P.S.A. President Dean Cook about the event, and got a sneak-peek of the kind of music you can expect to see Saturday night.