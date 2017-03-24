Two Times a Charm: Sumter County Man Wins Lottery for the Second Time

Dalzell Grocery in Dalzell sold the $200,000 winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One Sumter County man got more than just one stroke of luck.

He’s celebrating his second big lottery win after taking home a $200,000 prize Thursday, according to lottery officials.

The winner, who several years ago won $100,000 playing the same Palmetto Cash 5 game, told officials he doesn’t consider himself to be lucky.

He went on to say that he’s persistent and he never misses a drawing.

“If you play long enough, you’ll win.”

The South Carolina Education Lottery said in Wednesday night’s drawing, the man’s ticket matched all five numbers drawn (13, 28, 32, 36 and 38).

Because he Powered-up, his prize doubled to $200,000 when a “2” multiplier was selected.

With his first lottery win he says he took care of his needs, but this time he’s going to help others, the man said.

For selling the claimed ticket, Dalzell Grocery received a commission of $2,000.

