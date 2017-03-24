Taste of Lake Murray

Lexington, SC. ( WOLO) — Get your taste buds ready because it’s almost that time of the year again. A Taste of Lake Murray is right around the corner and this year you are in for some delicious treats.

The event helps raise money for the annual 4th of July fireworks display, and this year you’ll have plenty of things to do as you help generate funds.

15 food and drink vendors will be on hand as well as live entertainment.

The festivities kick off Thursday March 30th at the Double Tree, but you can get your tickets now by logging onto http://lakemurraycountry.com