Is USC still considered an ‘underdog’? The Gamecocks have different opinions

NEW YORK, NY (WOLO) — USC has embraced the underdog role–in the past.

Picked to finish 8th in the SEC, USC finished fourth in the standings. The team that couldn’t possibly beat Duke did just that last weekend in Greenville.

The Gamecocks are a team, on the outside, considered an underdog. Some the players and coaches won’t accept that title anymore, while others still use it as a boost in this Tournament.