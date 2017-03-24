USC’s seniors making most of first, only NCAA Tourney

All throughout the Gamecocks road to the Sweet 16, Carolina’s seniors have made moments and left an impact on their program. Irmo alum Justin McKie, Duane Notice, and SEC Player of the Year Sindarius Thornwell have helped lead Frank Martin’s team to the verge of program history, one win from what would be USC’s first Elite 8 appearance ever in the NCAA Tournament.

Sports director Mike Gillespie is with the garnet and black in New York City before they play Baylor Friday night at Madison Square Garden in their East Region Semifinal. Click the video above to see his report on what the upperclassmen have accomplished in the eye’s of their coach and what they hope to achieve ahead of them.