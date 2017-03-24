Woman Accused of Assaulting Boyfriend, Spitting on Deputies

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 22-year-old woman is accused of spitting on two Richland County Sheriff’s deputies when they tried to arrest her for assaulting her boyfriend.

Deputies were called to the 300 block of Rice Meadow Way around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on a call of an out of control female.

When they arrived deputies say Justice Hamilton was assaulting her boyfriend.

Hamilton allegedly then grabbed the vest of one deputy, then kicked and spit on the deputy.

She then spit on the another deputy.

She’s charged with breach of peace, resisting arrest, assault on an officer while resisting, and two counts throwing of bodily fluid.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.