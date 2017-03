Alabama ends USC’s winning streak

The Gamecocks entered Friday night having won their last eight in a row, but Alabama spoiled their streak and beat Carolina in their SEC home opener, 4-2.

Game two of the series is Saturday at 4:00 p.m. USC is now 15-6 (3-1 SEC). The series finale is Sunday at 1:30 p.m., all games played at Founders Park.

